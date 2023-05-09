The mending of the fences between the Detroit Lions and Calvin Johnson continues to move in a positive direction. After Johnson personally helped welcome new Lions draft picks Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs last month, the Lions Hall of Fame receiver announced via his foundation that he will be hosting a football camp at the team facility this year.

The camp will take place on Saturday, June 11 and is for student-athletes that will be entering anywhere from ninth to 12th grade for the 2023-2024 school year. According to the foundation’s website, the camp will offer “a variety of sessions from experts in the field, including training with Calvin Johnson Jr.”

Earlier this year, Johnson admitted that he had made significant progress with the Lions this offseason after the two sides had an ugly divorce when Detroit requested a portion of his signing bonus back following his sudden retirement. Johnson credited Lions chief operating officer Mike Disner as a key part in healing old wounds.

“I’m excited about him actually reaching out and putting the effort forward to try and make that happen,” Johnson said. “That’s the difference that I have not seen in the past that’s happening now.”

To apply for a spot in the free football camp, head to the Calvin Johnson Foundation website. You must apply by May 17 to be eligible.

Justin Rogers continues his excellent Lions draft film breakdown series with a detailed look at quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Fifth-round pick Colby Sorsdal is the first reported Lions rookie to agree to contract terms:

