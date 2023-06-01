The 2023 NFL schedule set the Detroit Lions up for some time in the spotlight, though that spotlight will come from a few different places. Thanks to some love from the league in terms of primetime contests, the Lions will experience the whole gambit of television options, with games on FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video.

While shared TV packages are nothing new for the NFL, the element of streaming is causing a significant change. “Thursday Night Football” is owned exclusively by Amazon now, and this season a playoff game will live on NBC’s Peacock alone. Buckle up, because this trend is only just getting started.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is the future of NFL broadcasting?

My answer: I was going to ask “how do you feel about NFL broadcasting?” but I think I already know the answer. Perhaps more interesting is where you think this all is headed. With the openness to Amazon and Peacock, as well as the free-for-all nature of FOX vs. CBS NFC/AFC inventory going forward, it is clear that the NFL will not lock itself in to anything too restrictive.

Michigan and Michigan State fans were treated to news of streaming-only games on Wednesday, and soccer supporters are very familiar with certain matches only available online as well. It feels like it is only a matter of time before the NFL really leans into this concept to maximize its revenue. There will be football on cable for a long time, but the percentage of games moving away from traditional broadcasting will only rise.

Your turn.