Being the number two overall pick in any draft comes with its own set of unique circumstances. In most cases, many around the team are going to be looking at the player taken that high as a pillar of their organization moving forward. Someone they can build around and rely on. For Detroit Lions’ defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, all of that is true and then some.

Hutchinson’s situation is unique because he is from the metro Detroit area, and went to the University of Michigan. His story is something out of a sports movie from the late 90s—gets drafted by his hometown team, they begin the season 1-6 before getting hot and finishing the year 9-8. Now the Lions are a trendy pick to make noise in the 2023 season, and a whole new set of challenges will be thrown at Hutchinson and the rest of the Lions’ young roster.

Hutchinson detailed that entire unique journey by writing an entire article from his perspective for ESPN over the weekend.

“I think a little hype is good for the boys because we haven’t had that in a long time” wrote Hutchinson. “Our goal is to win a Super Bowl, but now it feels a little more realistic. It feels like it’s in reach. I’m so motivated by the thought of being a part of a playoff run for my hometown team. I think about it every day.”

We do too, Hutch. We do too. You can read the entirety of the article from Hutchinson here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Jeff Diamond of the 33rd Team released his version of the top-25 players under 25 years old, and there are a couple familiar faces from the Lions.

The top 2️⃣5️⃣ players under 2️⃣5️⃣, via a former NFL general manager



Who's missing, who's too high and who's too low? pic.twitter.com/q5pRBwuWPh — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 31, 2023

Lions’ fullback Jason Cabinda joined team reporter Dannie Rogers on the latest episode of Off the Record.

Check out @jasoncabinda's conversation with @dannierogers___ on the latest episode of Off the Record!



Listen on the #Lions app, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 31, 2023

The Lions released more pictures from this weeks’ OTAs. Even in a still picture, Jameson Williams looks fast.

