We are nearly there. The thick of the NFL offseason is about to be upon us, with the next major event not until late July, when players report for mandatory training camp. For the Detroit Lions, that means long hours spent at their facility in Allen Park, Michigan. And while there isn’t necessarily anything wrong with their downriver facility, the Lions’ brass is eyeing possible changes surrounding where they host training camp moving forward.

“Yeah, I actually thought about it,” Campbell said after a visit to Grand Rapids for his daughter’s volleyball tournament. “A lot of it comes down to the logistics of it. Where are we practicing? What is this turf like? What is the field? So, we have thought about it, but that’s about as far as it has gone.”

Beyond moving just training camp, Lions’ team president Rod Wood discussed the possibility of moving the entire facility away from Allen Park. The facility is fine by NFL standards, but the Lions have expressed a desire to have more fans attend open training camp practices—since they are currently limited by the size of their current facility.

Today's Question of the Day is:

Would you be in favor of the Lions moving training camp?

My answer: Selfishly, I do not want the Lions to move training camp to the western side of the state. I enjoy being able to hop in my car, and be in Allen Park in 20-30 minutes. It makes it easy for me and my friends to attend multiple practices during the course of the summer.

However, if the Lions opted to build a new facility somewhere around the Ypsilanti-Ann Arbor area, I’m open to that. They could really spread out in terms of square footage, and it wouldn’t be that much further from downtown Detroit than they already are in downriver.

