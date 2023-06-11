 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: VIDEO: Hendon Hooker, Sam LaPorta receive inspirational message from NFL legends

Lots of Lions here, both receiving and giving!

By Andrew Kato
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

This past Thursday, Fanatics posted a four-minute video on Twitter showing clips of rookies who attended the Rookie Premiere event in what they call the “Fanatics Locker Room.” On a side wall, a recorded message was played from an NFL veteran player (mostly retired, but some active) that meant a lot to the rookie in the room.

Three Detroit Lions players were at the event: tight end Sam LaPorta, quarterback Hendon Hooker, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Although Gibbs did not appear in the video, some bits with LaPorta and Hooker made the final cut. LaPorta’s message was from current San Francisco tight end and former fellow Iowa Hawkeye George Kittle. In the same vein, Hooker’s message came from former Tennessee Volunteer and 2021 Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning.

At the end of the video, we find out that each rookie received a signed jersey with an inspirational message. One of the final shots is Sam LaPorta holding up a jersey from George Kittle that says “This is just the start” and “Be Great Today!” It’s too bad we don’t get to see more of Hooker or Gibbs.

Two former Lions were featured in the video as well. Running back Barry Sanders delivered a message to both Atlanta rookie Bijan Robinson (a noted Barry Sanders fan) and Cowboys rookie Deuce Vaughn. According to Vaughn when he held up Barry’s jersey: “This dude right here, is the reason why I play this game .. it’s the reason why I work so hard.” Meanwhile, wide receiver Calvin Johnson was briefly shown introducing himself in a recorded video playing for Seattle rookie Jaxon Smith-Njiba.

What a nice thing for Fanatics to set up as part of the welcome for these rookies to the league. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • This is pretty cool (when done with EPA per play instead of total EPA, Goff is still third):

