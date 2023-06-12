Buccaneers to wear throwback ‘creamsicle’ uniforms vs. Detroit Lions in Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an old rival of the Detroit Lions, harkening back to their days together in the NFC Central. From 1977 to 2001, the two teams shared the division with the Bears, Packers and Vikings, before the league split into four-team divisions and the Bucs moved down to the NFC South and the Central became the NFC North.

The two teams will face off again in 2023 for the 12th time since the divisional split this year, and the Buccaneers will add some throwback flair to the game. The team announced on Monday morning that they will be wearing their orange “creamsicle” uniforms for the Week 6 matchup:

Hey, Hey, Tampa Bay!



The Creamsicles officially return October 15 against the Detroit Lions. pic.twitter.com/BZuohyPq4u — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 12, 2023

Per Adam Schefter, this is the first time the Buccaneers will don these uniforms since 2012. No word yet if the Lions will counter with their own throwbacks for the game, but let’s hope they do for some serious NFC Central vibes.

The Lions hold the historic advantage over the Buccaneers, going 31-29 in the two teams’ 60 matchups over the past 46 years. Tampa has won the last two matchups between the teams, but with Tom Brady gone and the Lions on the rise, Detroit is currently 3.5-point road favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.