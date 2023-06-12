Now that this regime has flipped the Detroit Lions from their culture to their performance on the field, Detroit is a desirable destination.

That means some of the league’s biggest names no longer rule the Lions out as they once did. Analysts and writers are now frequently suggesting Detroit as a landing spot for some of the most hot-ticket names involved in trade discussions. A few weeks ago, it was DeAndre Hopkins. This time around, there have been rumblings from those who believe pass rusher Chase Young is a good fit in the Motor City.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Washington Commanders are “open to listening” to trade offers after declining the fifth-year option on Young’s contract early in the offseason. Nagging injuries have limited him to just 12 games in the past two seasons, but the 2020 second-overall pick is looking forward to what is hopefully a bounce-back year. Could a change of scenery be the answer?

Here are a few writers explaining why Young could be a fit in Detroit:

“Injuries have proven to be a major speed bump in his career to this point, which allows the Lions to swoop in and buy low on someone who could help catapult the defense to another level if everything works out. Young would be an ideal pass rusher to place opposite Aidan Hutchinson,” writes CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan.

“Romeo Okwara and John Cominski are fine, but Young’s imposing size and athleticism could help them take an even bigger leap. They’ve also got more cap space than all but four teams going into the summer,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin also wrote.

“Adding Young would see the Lions pair together two of college football’s most exciting pass rushers in recent memory,” said Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

“The club wouldn’t be totally reliant on Young to produce. Detroit could deploy Young in something of a designated pass rusher role in order to reduce his wear and tear,” writes Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson.

“For a team that’s equipped with $23.7 million in cap space, he’s worth the gamble on the final year of his rookie deal... In tandem with Aidan Hutchinson on the edge, Young could give the Lions a boost in a wide-open division race,” agrees Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton.

And onto the rest of your notes.

Over the weekend, Calvin Johnson hosted a high school football camp at the Lions’ practice facility — another great sign their relationship is trending up.

Calvin Johnson returned to Allen Park to host a football camp in partnership w/ the #Lions. He was also present for OTAs and minicamp, as the franchise tries to fix its relationship with the HOFer. He says “it feels good to be around the guys,” but doesn’t have a designated role. pic.twitter.com/YaUyHmPBkh — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) June 11, 2023

Detroit came in ninth on this ranking of the NFL’s most cost-efficient backfields from Bleacher Report.

The Lions headed out to Motor City Pride this weekend with the reminder that football is for everyone.

Great piece from John Maakaron over at Sports Illustrated’s All Lions on how linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard has been given more responsibilities on his path to becoming a coordinator or a head coach.

“I remember hearing Detroit and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ Model Christen Harper, also the fiance of Jared Goff, joined “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” podcast, sharing some details about when they first learned Goff was heading to the Motor City.

Taylor Decker headed to his hometown over the weekend to run a football camp for the Butler Aviators.

Great day for footbal camp! Huge thanks to Josh Betts & @__taylordecker for running camp! #WeAreAviators pic.twitter.com/yKLs7AaF5T — Butler Aviators (@VBaviators) June 10, 2023

@jbetts8 and @__taylordecker out here giving back to the community that raised them. Could not be more proud to know these two aviators! #aviatorpride pic.twitter.com/I3FFc8T9TO — Buck Williamson (@aviatorbuck) June 11, 2023