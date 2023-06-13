 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions news: Darius Slay taking professional approach to reunion with Matt Patricia

At a local event in Detroit, former Lions CB Darius Slay talked about reuniting with Matt Patricia in Philadelphia.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

One of the stranger stories from the NFL offseason was the saga of Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles. At one point, it looked like Slay was bound to be traded before eventually signing an extension with the team.

But more notably to Detroit Lions fans, shortly after re-signing with the Eagles, Slay was made co-workers again with former Lions coach Matt Patricia. Philadelphia hired Patricia to be their senior defensive assistant.

If you need any reminder how awkward of a hire that appears to have been, Slay once said he “didn’t have that much for respect for Matt P, as a person,” after the two personalities clashed in Detroit. Ultimately, the relationship had reached a pivotal point, and Detroit traded Slay to Philly for a third and fifth-round pick.

Some local Detroit media caught up with Slay this week, as he was in town for Calvin Johnson’s celebrity golf tournament. When asked about his relationship with Patricia today, Slay called “cordial.”

“It’s another day at the office,” Slay told the Detroit Free Press. “We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that’s the main focus.”

You can read the entire story here, which also touches on Slay’s relationship with Johnson and how it helped him become the player he is today,

  • Speaking of Calvin Johnson, he recently joined the Front Office Sports podcast to touch on all the new developments in his life:

  • Enjoy some of these photos of myself and Erik Schlitt during Monday’s media skills competition... that I won...

  • Some neat highlights from Frank Ragnow’s unique charity event last month:

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...