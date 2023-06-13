Lions news: Darius Slay taking professional approach to reunion with Matt Patricia

One of the stranger stories from the NFL offseason was the saga of Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles. At one point, it looked like Slay was bound to be traded before eventually signing an extension with the team.

But more notably to Detroit Lions fans, shortly after re-signing with the Eagles, Slay was made co-workers again with former Lions coach Matt Patricia. Philadelphia hired Patricia to be their senior defensive assistant.

If you need any reminder how awkward of a hire that appears to have been, Slay once said he “didn’t have that much for respect for Matt P, as a person,” after the two personalities clashed in Detroit. Ultimately, the relationship had reached a pivotal point, and Detroit traded Slay to Philly for a third and fifth-round pick.

Some local Detroit media caught up with Slay this week, as he was in town for Calvin Johnson’s celebrity golf tournament. When asked about his relationship with Patricia today, Slay called “cordial.”

“It’s another day at the office,” Slay told the Detroit Free Press. “We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that’s the main focus.”

Speaking of Calvin Johnson, he recently joined the Front Office Sports podcast to touch on all the new developments in his life:

On FOS Today, Calvin Johnson discusses:



▪️ His career in the NFL

▪️ His relationship with the Detroit Lions

▪️ His cannabis business @primitiv_group

▪️ What else he’s been up to since retiring in 2016https://t.co/4dr7OIb4Jl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 13, 2023

Why was Kalif Raymond at the Lions’ final week of OTAs when it was mostly just for first and second-year players? Justin Rogers of the Detroit News caught up with him to find out.

Enjoy some of these photos of myself and Erik Schlitt during Monday’s media skills competition... that I won...

4K really makes you age a few decades pic.twitter.com/KHEz8jaOk4 — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) June 12, 2023

This is what the longest kick of the day looks like. pic.twitter.com/aJRZpGL4TH — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) June 12, 2023

So much fun today... Thanks @Lions for a great day! pic.twitter.com/3xT630Zd4n — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) June 12, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined the Stoney & Jansen show on 97.1 The Ticket this week and explained why he thinks the Lions are the team best set up for the future in the NFC North.

