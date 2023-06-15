It’s the time of year when Detroit Lions fans’ hopes for the upcoming season are at an all-time high.

Between slow-mo videos from OTAs and reports of chemistry building between players, the vibes are good leading up to the season opener. That’s probably true of any team, really.

That’s why this Bleacher Report article may strike a nerve. Writer Brad Gagnon put together a list of the five worst offseason moves that teams will regret three years down the line. One of them — the Lions selecting Jahmyr Gibbs at 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gagnon argues the Lions could’ve done “so much more” with the pick, even if that meant trading down. Here’s his rationale:

“This is a quality roster that posted a top-10 DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) rating from Football Outsiders last season. And when they were on the clock with the 12 pick in April, that roster already contained D’Andre Swift, who is just 24 years old and is coming off a season in which his 5.5 yards per attempt ranked second among backs with as many carries as he had (99),” he writes.

When the Lions drafted Gibbs, the writing was on the wall — the two have a pretty similar skillset. Sure enough, two days later Detroit traded Swift and a 2023 seventh-round pick for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a seventh-round pick this year. In his three seasons in the Motor City, Swift rushed for 1,680 yards and racked up 1,198 receiving yards in 40 games, though struggled to stay healthy.

He argues the move left them with less certainty in the backfield.

“They’re stuck relying heavily on a player who will simply have a limited impact as a result of the nature of this pro football era. In three years or less, they’ll almost certainly wonder about all the better routes they could have gone with that selection,” he finished.

And onto the rest of your notes.

“I’m a Goff fan and 2023 Lions believer.” NFL.com’s Adam Schein lists Jared Goff among his top nine dark-horse candidates for 2023 NFL MVP.

Relevant:

Who’s the most underrated Lion? Writing for Touchdown Wire, Doug Farrar selected the most underrated player from each team who may not be getting the accolades they deserve.

“Dan Campbell’s Lions and (Penei) Sewell are like peanut butter and jelly.” In a 2021 redraft, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner wouldn’t change a thing when it comes to the Lions’ seventh overall pick. ($)