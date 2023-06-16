Ask anyone around the NFL, and they will tell you, training camps are a grind—both mentally and physically. So when HBO came calling last year for the Detroit Lions to potentially be their focus for the newest edition of their critically-acclaimed series “Hard Knocks”, it would have been easy for the team to try and wriggle out of the national spotlight. Instead, the team leaned into the process.

“I knew we were one of like three or four teams and I called and said if we’re chosen I guarantee we’ll do a good job,” team president Rod Wood told the Detroit Free Press of HBO’s selection process. “And I thought coming off of a 3-13 year, get some shot of energy from it. And then I think it turned out even better than we thought. The crew from NFL Films was great.”

The Lions quickly captured the hearts of football fans all across the world. From Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff to then-rookie Aidan Hutchinson putting on the performance of the year in his rookie spotlight—people all over grew to appreciate what the Lions had brewing in Detroit. And apparently, they did an even better job than we knew at the time because HBO asked for an encore. Per the Detroit News, HBO has inquired about potentially running it back for a second season in Detroit.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Would you want the Lions to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ for a second season?

My answer: I am torn on this. Part of me would love to see more behind-the-scenes action from the Lions as their young and talented roster attempts to take the next step on the road to being a contender. However, the other half of me wants them to have more peace this training camp. We have heard that the HBO crews do a phenomenal job of blending in around the facility, but still—having no camera crew around has to make things at least a little bit easier.

What about you? Would you want the Lions to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ for a second season in a row? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.