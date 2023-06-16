Our live Detroit Lions call-in show has a new home!

A month and a half ago, we had to say goodbye to our weekly Detroit Lions call-in show. Our previous home for that show, Spotify Live, shut down.

So for the past six weeks, we haven’t done the show at all. But that all changes tonight, Friday, June 16.

At 7 p.m. ET Friday night, myself, Ryan Mathews and Erik Schlitt will host another call-in show on our new home: Twitter Spaces!

If you don’t know what the heck I’m even talking about, we host a weekly call-in show, much like a sports radio show. For around two hours, we bring in Detroit Lions fans to ask questions and our panel takes turns answering those questions. It’s an opportunity to not just ask us questions and interact with us directly, but you can also make your voice heard.

As with our Spotify Live shows, if you aren’t able to make it live, we will upload the show to our podcast feed, as well.

Though our first Twitter Spaces session is on a Friday night, we are not tied to that time slot. We have not committed to any specific time or day, but it’s likely that we’ll eventually move back to our Saturday morning spot at some point.

If you want to join us on Friday night, be sure you’re following us on Twitter (@PrideOfDetroit) and be on the lookout for the tweet invitation around 7 p.m. ET.

The TL:DR version:

What: A Detroit Lions call-in show, Q&A session

Where: Twitter Spaces on the Pride of Detroit account

When: Friday, June 16 — 7 p.m. ET

Who: Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews as hosts

If you have any questions about how it works, scroll down to the comment section and I’ll answer them. If you have questions for the show and aren’t able to participate live, I will also consider any questions left in the comment section.