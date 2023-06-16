As teams prepare to head into the summer months, they generally finalize some housekeeping tasks, like signing drafted rookies to contracts and rounding out their staff/personnel following the conclusion of the spring practices.

It’s commonplace for organizations to make hires during the summer months, as general managers often address needs and fill holes in their front office. Each of the last two offseasons, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had made impactful hires, including adding Mike Martin as director of scouting advancement in 2021, and signing Brandon Sosna as senior director of football administration in 2022—Sosna’s impact was most felt this past free agency period, as he is credited with orchestrating the Lions’ offseason contracts.

One lingering housekeeping decision that Holmes needed to make this summer was: Who would be the team’s new director of college scouting? Dave Sears, man who held the position last year, took an assistant general manager job in Arizona in January.

On Friday, league insider Aaron Wilson reported that Holmes had come to a decision and the Lions are promoting Brian Hudspeth to director of college scouting. We at Pride of Detroit have been able to confirm this report.

Hudspeth is entering his 23rd season in the NFL and his sixth with the Lions. He spent four years as a national scout for Detroit, but his most recent position was as the Lions' assistant director of college scouting, so this was a natural promotion of duties.

The Lions typically don’t announce staff movement until the fall, generally around training camp, so this move—as well as any others—may not be confirmed by the team until then.