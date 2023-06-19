The 2023 NFL season will be here before you know it.

A few months out, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco is taking a shot at evaluating the top 100 players lacing up their cleats this fall.

“Before you get worked up about my list, which you will, try to put one of your own together. It isn’t easy,” he explains

Though perhaps not as high as you might hope, two Lions made the list. The first—Penei Sewell coming in at No. 66. Landing on lists like this is nothing new for the right tackle, who came out the gate producing since he was drafted seventh overall in 2021.

“He has developed into a top-tier right tackle, a brute who can dominate in the run game. He’s improving in pass protection as well,” Prisco wrote.

The other Lion placing in Prisco’s top 100—Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 83. The wide receiver often caught national attention for his quick rise in production, especially for a player taken in the fourth round—a snub he uses as motivation on the field. As a result, he’s also well known for his intense work ethic, showcased often when the Lions appeared on “Hard Knocks” last season.

“He showed in 2022 that he was among the league’s best move-the-chain receivers with 64.2 percent of his catches going for first downs,” Prisco said. “He caught 106 passes with six touchdowns.”

Additionally, the very first honorable mention is defensive end Aidan Hutchinson after a strong rookie performance.

Any notable Lions missing, in your opinion? Personally, I was shocked that center Frank Ragnow was left off the list.

And onto the rest of your notes.

In honor of dad’s day on Sunday, a few Lions offered advice about being a father that made me like each one of them a lot more.

We asked a few of the dads on our team to give some words of wisdom about fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/2ay31vFRv2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 18, 2023

Though they have yet to take the field together, one writer ranked Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery the seventh-best running back duo entering 2023.

A lil Monday pick-me-up.

Heads up — over on his twitch channel, CJ Gardner-Johnson is giving away some signed Lions merch. Looks like a fun time over there. You can find Gardner-Johnson’s Twitch channel here.

For once the Lions did not make this Bleacher Report list of worst defenses heading into 2023, but two NFC North rivals did. You love to see it.

Tyreek Hill gives proper respect to Barry Sanders as one of the top running backs of all time on his podcast “It Needed to be Said.”