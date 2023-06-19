 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Only 2 Lions ranked among CBS Sports’ top 100 players

Should more of the Lions squad made it on this list?

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season will be here before you know it.

A few months out, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco is taking a shot at evaluating the top 100 players lacing up their cleats this fall.

“Before you get worked up about my list, which you will, try to put one of your own together. It isn’t easy,” he explains

Though perhaps not as high as you might hope, two Lions made the list. The first—Penei Sewell coming in at No. 66. Landing on lists like this is nothing new for the right tackle, who came out the gate producing since he was drafted seventh overall in 2021.

“He has developed into a top-tier right tackle, a brute who can dominate in the run game. He’s improving in pass protection as well,” Prisco wrote.

The other Lion placing in Prisco’s top 100—Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 83. The wide receiver often caught national attention for his quick rise in production, especially for a player taken in the fourth round—a snub he uses as motivation on the field. As a result, he’s also well known for his intense work ethic, showcased often when the Lions appeared on “Hard Knocks” last season.

“He showed in 2022 that he was among the league’s best move-the-chain receivers with 64.2 percent of his catches going for first downs,” Prisco said. “He caught 106 passes with six touchdowns.”

Additionally, the very first honorable mention is defensive end Aidan Hutchinson after a strong rookie performance.

Any notable Lions missing, in your opinion? Personally, I was shocked that center Frank Ragnow was left off the list.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • In honor of dad’s day on Sunday, a few Lions offered advice about being a father that made me like each one of them a lot more.

  • A lil Monday pick-me-up.

  • More nods to Lions legends as Greg Jennings writing for the 33rd Team ranks the top receivers of all time. You already know Calvin Johnson is on the list, so check out where he falls.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...