Detroit Lions tease alternate helmet design dropping this week

Detroit Lions fans have been clamoring for two things this offseason: the release of the “Inside the Den” video for the 2023 NFL Draft and the dropping of the team’s alternate helmet design for the upcoming season. This week, fans are getting at least one of those things.

The Lions announced on Monday night via a not-so-cryptic Twitter post that the alternate helmets are being unveiled this Wednesday on June 21.

The post feature a classic Ford car with the license plate “ALT HMT” and a decal with the June 21 date.

Fans are already looking for hints on what this post may mean. What year is the car model and what helmets were the Lions wearing that year? Could this be a hint a using the Lions’ throwback “hood ornament” logo on the new helmets.

There certainly seems to be a classic or historic theme being put forward here, which should not be a surprise. Many NFL teams have used the alternate helmet opportunity to make a classic logo or helmet available to use.

Perhaps the Lions will throw it back to an old design for their Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where their former NFC Central foes will be wearing their classic “creamsicle” uniforms.

Stay tuned on Wednesday to find out.