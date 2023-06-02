We have all been there before. You buy that new Detroit Lions jersey before the season, and you are excited about it. You can’t wait to wear it that year and in future years. How cool will it look when it gets worn over the years? Like that vintage Chris Spielman or Herman Moore jersey you see on the older gentleman in the freezer aisle at Meijer.

But before all of that fun stuff comes to fruition, the aforementioned player is traded, or released—making that favorite jersey of yours a relic, a collector’s item. Could you as a fan still rock that old Ndamukong Suh jersey hanging in the back of your closet? Absolutely. After all, that is your right as a fan. But if you’re like me and other Lions fans from around the community, you feel weird still rocking a jersey when that player is no longer dawning the Honolulu blue.

However, with the way the Lions’ young roster is currently constructed, there are several players that could be deemed “safe” options for those looking to grab a new Lions’ jersey—whether it’s this year, or next year when Detroit changes their uniform design ahead of the 2024 season.

Additionally, for the sake of this exercise, I would appreciate if everyone reading this article and participating in this poll would knock on wood. Preferably three times.

Thank you, friends.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player on the Detroit Lions is the safest jersey purchase?

My answer: If you follow my writing at all, you can probably guess who I am going with here. The Samoan sensation, right tackle Penei Sewell. At only 22 years old and heading into his third season as a pro—Sewell is already considered by many as one of the best at his position. And despite him already ascending toward the top of the NFL in terms of his play, he still has a ton of untapped potential to his game.

If things continue down a similar path for the young tackle, there is a chance Sewell is still pancaking defenders in Ford Field in the year 2033.

What about you? Who do you think is the safest jersey purchase? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.