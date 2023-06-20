Here are the biggest questions still surrounding the Lions season

No team is ever complete, and even after minicamps and summer training, the Detroit Lions still face a mounting number of questions. Expectations are finally upon the Lions, expectations that amount to winning a division title; but the road to reach that honor is still one yet to be forged.

On the latest edition of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a look at our biggest questions and concerns involving the roster at this point in the offseason. Training camp is still a ways away, so we can speculate as to what this might all look like in the end. While the offense raised the bar and expectations last year, the defense is looking for consistency and leadership, and where it will find that remains to be seen.

Can Jared Goff build upon a strong 2022 season and remain turnover-adverse, or will expectations get to him? Can the running back corps replicate last year with better talent, but less experience with the system? Who can step up among the linebackers, and can the defensive backs shore up the biggest weakness for this team last year?

We’re tackling all that and much more on this episode, and you’re invited to come along.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.