Detroit Lions production team wins 5 Michigan Emmys

Over the weekend, the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) awards—AKA the Michigan regional Emmy awards—were handed out.

The Detroit Lions were nominated a whopping 18 times over various categories. By the time Saturday night was over, the Lions walked away with five awards. Here’s a look at the categories and winners for each award.

Best Sports Story — Long Form Content

Winner: Lions Legends: William White

Lions New Media Producer Maxwell Hahn won the award for this production.

Best Sports Program — Post-produced or edited

Winner: Under The Helmet

You can watch the entire “Under the Helmet” series here, which featured Kalif Raymond, Jack Fox, Frank Ragnow, and Derrick Barnes last year:

Former Lions New Media Producer Dustyn Blinder walked away with this award.

Best Sports Documentary

Winner: Inside the Den

The Lions behind-the-scenes documentary walked away with the award, with Lions senior producer and live production coordinator Derek Heitman and former Lions new media producer Joe Marchert walking away with the hardware.

Inside the Den was a five-part series for the 2022 season, and Parts 1 and 2 for 2023 have already been released. The entire series can be watched below:

Entertainment

Winner: Detroit Lions schedule release

Lions senior producer Neil Larson and Hahn were given awards for the Lions schedule release video. I believe the award was for the 2022 schedule release video, but why not re-watch both?

Best Writer — Short form content

Winner: Neil Larson Writing Composite

Larson walked away with his second Emmy of night as the best writer for short-form content. As one of the main people behind the latest schedule release video, it’s no surprise he walked away with the award.

Congratulations to everyone involved in the Lions’ “One Pride Productions” department. Take a few days to celebrate... but not too long, because...

wHeRe Is InSiDe ThE dEn? pic.twitter.com/n4cQONV0Rl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 29, 2023

You can see a full list of 2023 Michigan Emmy nominees and winners here.