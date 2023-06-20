NFL news is not exactly dominating the cycle right now, and the Detroit Lions have been quiet as a mouse since OTAs ended last week. But this six-week stretch before training camp is a good opportunity to remind everyone that there are people behind these helmets. And for the next month, a lot of these players will choose to partake in some activities having nothing to do with football. They’ll go on trips, tend to family, stream on Twitch, or just relax for a little bit.

This weekend turned out to be quite eventful for two Detroit Lions linebackers. First, Malcolm Rodriguez proposed to his now-fianceé Kennedy Frazer. For you romantic types, here’s his engagement video:

If you’re more of a still photography guy, Rodriguez also posted a gallery of his engagement, with the following caption:

When you know you know I can’t even begin to tell you how blessed I am to be asking you to marry me. I can’t express to you enough how much joy and love you bring in our relationship and thank the man above for his perfect timing with you. Years I have prayed and waited to find someone like you that is as loving, compassionate, honest, and wholehearted as you. The list can go on and on about you. You bring out the best in me and I can’t wait to marry my best friend! Here’s to being my best friend forever and always! I love you Kennedy Layne Frazer

Congrats to Malcolm and Kennedy!

Another congrats is in order to the Anzalone family. Alex and his wife Lindsey announced on Instagram that they are having a baby girl. The Anzalones already have a two-year-old boy, who was there for the adorable photoshoot/announcement. Enjoy the photo gallery below.

Jeff Risdon at Lions Wire put himself through the pain of finally watching the Matt Flynn game and wrote his thoughts on it some 12 years later.

Well, it finally looks like the NFL is trying to communicate its gambling policy clearly. Shame they didn’t do that the first time around:

Among the tidbits:

-- If a player uses his own name on a gambling app, "they will alert us," said Sabrina Perel, NFL Chief Compliance Officer.

-- New rule, rookies must go through a mandatory training about the gambling policy.

-- There is no carve-out for Vegas players. https://t.co/SpOsK6L5os — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2023

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press emptied his notebook before leaving for break, noting a couple of UDFAs to watch for in training camp—and, no, neither is Starling Thomas V.