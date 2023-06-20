 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions news: It’s been a great week for Detroit Lions linebackers

Both Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone had big weeks, with engagement and pregnancy announcements!

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL news is not exactly dominating the cycle right now, and the Detroit Lions have been quiet as a mouse since OTAs ended last week. But this six-week stretch before training camp is a good opportunity to remind everyone that there are people behind these helmets. And for the next month, a lot of these players will choose to partake in some activities having nothing to do with football. They’ll go on trips, tend to family, stream on Twitch, or just relax for a little bit.

This weekend turned out to be quite eventful for two Detroit Lions linebackers. First, Malcolm Rodriguez proposed to his now-fianceé Kennedy Frazer. For you romantic types, here’s his engagement video:

If you’re more of a still photography guy, Rodriguez also posted a gallery of his engagement, with the following caption:

When you know you know

I can’t even begin to tell you how blessed I am to be asking you to marry me. I can’t express to you enough how much joy and love you bring in our relationship and thank the man above for his perfect timing with you. Years I have prayed and waited to find someone like you that is as loving, compassionate, honest, and wholehearted as you. The list can go on and on about you. You bring out the best in me and I can’t wait to marry my best friend! Here’s to being my best friend forever and always! I love you Kennedy Layne Frazer

Congrats to Malcolm and Kennedy!

Another congrats is in order to the Anzalone family. Alex and his wife Lindsey announced on Instagram that they are having a baby girl. The Anzalones already have a two-year-old boy, who was there for the adorable photoshoot/announcement. Enjoy the photo gallery below.

