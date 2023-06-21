Well, everyone—the wait was worth it. The Detroit Lions unveiled their new alternate helmet and the result was pure Honolulu blue bliss. And it’s not just those in the metro-Detroit area that are in favor of the Lions’ new alternate lids. SB Nation’s J.P. Acosta weighed in on the new look helmets.

“The chrome Honolulu Blue looks sweet on the helmet, and despite a few people saying the logo looks ugly, I think it’s super nice” wrote Acosta. “It’s a combination of the Lions’ past, while according to the Lions website, is also designed for the future as well. The chrome blue? Never before worn in the NFL. The classic logo over the two larger stripes represents the past, commemorating the classic teams and their 90th anniversary, and also looks like the old Ford Mustang logo, which is pretty sweet”.

For the most part, fans around the internet seemed to share Acosta’s take that the Lions hit one out of the park here—despite the overall sentiment that the grey jerseys need to go.

The new helmets appeared to be a hit amongst those inside the organization, too. The Lions dropped a video showing the first reactions from Dan Campbell, Aidan Hutchinson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who got early looks at the new design:

The first reactions pic.twitter.com/Mrpyile5UU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 22, 2023

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

The Lions are scheduled to dawn their new helmets two times in 2023:

Mark your calendars pic.twitter.com/ZM8JgTTVmf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

The Lions’ rookies made their way to Comerica Park on Wednesday to throw out the game’s first pitch.

It will be 2023 @Lions draft selections Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell throwing out today's ceremonial first pitch! #RepDetroit I #OnePride I @FiegerLaw pic.twitter.com/E7MkoLFdRJ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 21, 2023

