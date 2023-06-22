The Detroit Lions announced a new helmet design for the 2023 season on Wednesday and certainly went all out with it. The color is quintessential Lions but unique for the NFL and the helmet will only be featured twice this upcoming season.

it's all in the details pic.twitter.com/Ji6ouQQwu7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

The two games chosen make a lot of sense: a home “Monday Night Football” contest against the Raiders and the season finale at home against the Vikings. Both games will also feature the gray alternate jerseys that fans have become familiar with in recent years.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

How would you grade the Lions alternate helmet?

My answer: I think the color scheme of the helmet looks pretty crisp (though I am not sure what other options there really could be) and in terms of alternate logos, this one is not so bad either. Still, it feels a little much for the NFL; this sort of jarring color feels much more like college football to me.

The bigger issue is the pairing with the gray uniform. I know the Lions were limited here, but I really wish they would have been able to feature this helmet with an all-white jersey combo. That would really make the helmet pop instead of being oddly mismatched with such a dark uniform. For that reason alone, I cannot go higher than a B.

Your turn.