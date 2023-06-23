NFL analyst Louis Riddick continues chugging away on the Detroit Lions bandwagon with even more praise for the newly popular franchise.

On ESPN’s “Get Up,” he went on his second rant about the Lions’ potential in just under a month. Here’s a transcript of the whole speech, I think it’s more powerful when read in full:

“The guy who I’d still take is Jared Goff because of the kind of synergy he has formed with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. And when you look at Jared’s season last year–you can subjectively say, ‘Look, I don’t like the guy. Sean McVay got rid of him. He’s not a big-game performer.’ Whatever. If you look at him objectively, this guy–as far as all QB metrics–when you splice it apart, he was nailing it in every single critical category. He was top-10 in total QBR, he was second in the NFL in fourth quarter QBR. He’s top 10, top 11 in red zone QBR, third down QBR, QBR in the pocket, QBR outside the pocket. They have got it going on with Jared Goff right now.

“The passing game was very efficient, they have a top two, top three offensive line in the entire NFL. He’s got a running game he can lean on that is explosive as far as their receiving capabilities out of the backfield.

“Look, I believe Detroit is poised to make a huge, huge leap this year and be a major, major player in the postseason. And one of the primary reasons, (Mike) Greeny, is because I believe–we talk about it all the time–situations dictate player performances as much as they themselves. Jared Goff has found the situation for him now. And I think he’s going to take another step this year, and you’re going to see it manifest itself in them being in the NFC title game.”

The Lions making their first NFC Championship game since 1991? I’ll take it.

This isn’t the first time he’s been vocal about his high expectations for the Lions. His support has been consistent, going on a similar rant about Detroit’s potential about a month ago. All the way back in January, Riddick called the Lions Super Bowl contenders, per All Lions’ John Maakaron.

Oh and also on “Get Up” this morning, Riddick described what it would take for the Chicago Bears to win the NFC North: “If the Detroit Lions fall flat on their face, first of all.”

And onto the rest of your notes.

On the Ross Tucker Pod, NFL Films’ Greg Cosell has all sorts of good things to say about the Lions in an NFC North preview—everything from calling Jahmyr Gibbs a weapon to major praise for the offensive line: “I’m not sure people realize how good it is. It’s not talked about a lot.” Lions talk starts about 10 minutes in.

For the fantasy footballers looking to start prep work early—Warren Sharp threw down over 11,000 words describing his fantasy football quarterback tiers, placing Jared Goff in the fifth.

A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton compares Jared Goff’s turnovers to the rest of the league’s quarterbacks to explain how he’s the NFL’s best quarterback at ball security. (Yes I will include a Mike article in probably every Notes.)

Which Lion would you say the Lions can’t afford to lose? CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin selects one player (who isn’t the quarterback) from each team that is indispensable.

