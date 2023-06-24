As we head into the 2023-24 season, the Detroit Lions’ roster feels more complete than it has in a very long time. They might not have the “star power” as some other competitive teams, but they also don’t have very many glaring weaknesses on the roster. Today, I’m curious to see what the fans think as we pit each player up against each other.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Who is the Lions’ best player right now?

My answer: Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Despite Jared Goff taking home most of our offseason awards, I still believe that St. Brown is the best player on this football team. The drop off between him and the rest of the receiver room is staggering, but that’s less of a knock on his teammates, and more so the fact that he’s turned into such an elite talent. St. Brown has earned himself the honor of being mentioned in the same breath as some of the top receivers in the league, and according to PFF, was the fourth-highest graded receiver in the NFL last season.

I think you can make an argument for guys like Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff, or a couple guys on the offensive line, but in the end, no one has been as consistently good as St. Brown, and I believe this is the year that he will take an even bigger step forward and perhaps earn All-Pro honors.