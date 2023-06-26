The Detroit Lions have released an approximate release schedule for the latest episode of their popular “Inside the Den” series.

For those of you unaware, fans clamor for these behind-the-scenes glimpses of the happenings of Ford Field, Allen Park and beyond—particularly the episode that covers the NFL Draft, which is the next episode due. The videos often include anything from natural conversations on the sidelines to sit-down discussions with general manager Brad Holmes to get a better idea of the direction he’s taking the franchise.

Around 6 p.m. ET Monday afternoon, the Lions tweeted out that the next episode is expected to be finished by mid-July and involve Detroit’s draft experience.

Coming to a screen near you... soon. pic.twitter.com/3CUTXZ1TOK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 26, 2023

The 2022 “Inside the Den” series recently won a Michigan Emmy for best sports documentary—one of five awards the Detroit Lions walked away with that night.

This will be the third episode of 2023. You can check out (or re-watch) the first two below:

And onto the rest of your notes.

Sam LaPorta secures the tight end position in Chad Reuter’s predictions for the 2023 All-Rookie Team over on NFL.com.

More LaPorta love, this time from CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso, who predicts he will be the most productive rookie tight end of 2023.

From hometown to favorite athlete of all time, get to know Jahmyr Gibbs a little bit better over on detroitlions.com.

Get to know RB @Jahmyr_Gibbs1! — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 26, 2023

Heads up kickers and punters! There’s still time to register for a kicking camp with Jack Fox this Wednesday.

This is a great opportunity for kickers and punters in the Western Michigan area and there’s still time to register. Hope to see you there! https://t.co/S86P5CoJUq — Jack Fox (@MrJackFox) June 20, 2023

Bucky Brooks names the Lions defense as one of four he thinks will make the biggest leaps this season.

“Hard Knocks” may have landed on a team. Our pal Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are reportedly gearing up—reluctantly—to be the next stars.

“When something is not broken, there’s no need to fix it.” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport attempts a 2018 re-draft but says when it comes to the Lions pick, they’re basically the only ones who got it right.

