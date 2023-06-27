Detroit Lions announce dates for 2023 training camp, joint practices

On Tuesday morning, the Detroit Lions announced dates for their 2023 training camp that will be available for fans to watch.

Unlike last year, fans will be required to have tickets to attend training camp practices. However, tickets are free and you can acquire them starting on July 19 at 10 a.m. ET on the team’s website.

A total of 10 practices will be open to fans, with six being open to the entire public and four exclusive to Detroit Lions season ticket holders.

Here’s a look at the training camp dates and times for the open practices at Lions camp:

Season ticket holders only:

Saturday, July 29 — Doors at 7:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 8:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 2 — Doors at 7:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 8:30 a.m. ET (Note: This is an invitation-only event for early renewals of season tickets holders)

Tuesday, August 8 (joint practice with Giants) — Doors at 9:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 10:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 16 (joint practice with Jaguars — Doors at 9:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 10:30 a.m. ET

Open to all fans who acquire free tickets

Sunday, July 30 — Doors at 7:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 8:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31 — Doors at 7:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 8:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 — Doors at 7:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 5 — Doors at 9:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 10:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 9 (joint practice with Giants) — Doors at 9:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 17 (joint practices with Jaguars — Doors at 9:30 a.m. ET, Practice at 10:30 a.m. ET

For more information on how to attend training camp—including parking options, what you’re allowed to bring, etc.—head to the Lions’ official training camp website.