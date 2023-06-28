We have reached the part of the offseason where we appreciate each and every sampling of football we get. And while there is still quite a bit of time between now and when the Detroit Lions begin training camp in late July—at least we have dates.

The Lions will open a total of 10 practices to fans, with four of those dates being exclusive to season ticket holders.

During the era that preceded Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, there wasn’t much to training camp. You would go and sit on the sweltering bleachers, positioned far from any action taking place. However, if you listened closely—you could still hear the purring of Matt Patricia’s ATV.

Now, training camp has some juice. There will be a few food trucks set up where you can get your coffee or snack fix, and while the bleachers will still be hot—you are much more entertained. You will probably hear Dan Campbell cut some kind of wrestling promo on the mic, and the general atmosphere surrounding the team is much more light-hearted.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Will you be attending Lions training camp?

My answer: Absolutely. Making that initial drive to Allen Park every summer is a day I look forward to every year, and even more so the last few years. It signals the end of the dark time, when we only have regular season baseball to watch. Football hasn’t quite returned, but it’s close. And that drive downriver solidifies the fact that we are almost there.

