On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN reported that this week a “handful” of NFL players will be receiving year-long suspensions for violating the league’s policy on gambling. If true, that means there are several more players who not only broke the NFL’s policy, but the reported length of those suspensions suggests these players bet on the NFL—as opposed to the six-game suspension levied upon Jameson Williams for betting on non-NFL games while on a team facility.

One of the players expected to receive a suspension is Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rogers. About a month ago, a report broke that Rogers was being investigated for frequent gambling, including on the Colts’ own games. Rogers almost immediately confessed via social media, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

All of this news is relevant to the Detroit Lions for two reasons. For one, it underscores a point we made earlier on this site: the NFL is partially culpable for these violations, as it is becoming more and more clear that the league’s policies were not effectively communicated to the players. That is further evidenced by the fact that this year the NFL made significant changes to their educational program, offering more direct communication, including a mandatory program on gambling rules for rookies.

The Lions also may be impacted directly with these new suspensions. In addition to the four Lions players who were suspended in the first wave of gambling punishments, there is another player from their 2022 team who was reportedly under investigation. At this point, it’s unclear if that player is still on the Lions roster, but according to the report from The Athletic, this player “was not a prominent member of the 2022 team.”

Typically, the NFL drops these announcements on Friday, so expect an official announcement then if it doesn’t leak sooner.