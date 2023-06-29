The Detroit Lions had a busy offseason, spending a lot attention of on the defensive side of the ball especially. Cornerback was clearly a position that needed to be attended to, and the Lions did so in both free agency and the draft, and Detroit also brought in some new faces at linebacker and defensive tackle as well.

One spot the team ostensibly feels good about, however, is edge. After spending the No. 2-overall pick on Aidan Hutchinson last season and bringing back a handful of familiar faces, the front office feels like there is enough (raw) talent there to provide some quality play along the line. From whom, though, remains to be seen?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions edge players will step up this season?

My answer: The softball here is Hutchison, who already looks like a future All-Pro at one of the edge spots. While this may be the expectation from a draft pick this high, Detroit has proven there is no such thing as a given from a top selection, so being able to lock in Hutchinson is a huge bonus.

That leaves a bunch of options who could shine opposite the key sophomore. Romeo Okwara, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, John Cominsky, Julian Okwara, and James Houston have all shown flashes, and while it would be great—and probably necessary—for multiple of them to produce, the odds of at least one being a capable starter are pretty high. I still believe in Romeo Okwara as a potential force off the edge, and he should be given his shot to make some noise.

Your turn.