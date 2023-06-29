2 former Detroit Lions among new wave of NFL gambling suspensions

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Taylor is one of four players hit in the NFL’s second wave of suspensions for gambling violations. Taylor appeared in one game for the Lions last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing 13 snaps.

In the first wave of violations, the league suspended five players, including four Detroit Lions in Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, and Stanley Berryhill. Cephus and Moore were suspended indefinitely, while Williams and Berryhill received only six games. The Lions cut all but Williams shortly thereafter. Demetrius Taylor was cut by the Lions in late May, a short time after the first wave of suspensions came out.

We knew another Lion from the 2022 team was under investigation for gambling, as reported by The Athletic a month ago. Taylor appears to be that player.

Also in the second wave of suspensions was CB Isaiah Rodgers and LB Rashod Berry, both of the Indianapolis Colts. The two were each suspended indefinitely. Berry is also a former Lions player, who was released by the team in May of 2022.

In the time since the league’s first wave of suspensions, many players have spoken out about not knowing the rules, including Williams. Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere was one of the players impacted in this second wave of suspensions, being suspended for six games, and he had similar statements about the league’s educational program. Petit-Frere released a statement to ESPN, in which he said the following:

“Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.”

There’s bound to be controversy, especially considering players have their hands tied when it comes to appealing the suspensions.