This past April, the Detroit Lions shocked some people around the NFL with some of their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft—particularly in the first round. After trading back, general manager Brad Holmes drafted University of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick, and followed that up by picking University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at 18.

With their next two picks in the second round, the Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta at 34, followed by another member of the Crimson Tide—safety Brian Branch at 45th overall.

Positional value aside, these are four players that could potentially make a difference right away for the Lions in 2023. However, it is important to keep in mind that the Lions’ roster is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was only a few years ago, and none of these four are guaranteed to start from the jump.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions’ rookie is going to see the most snaps in 2023?

My answer: This was an interesting thought process between the first four picks, but I am going to go with Campbell. Each of Gibbs, LaPorta and Branch could end up logging some serious snaps by the end of the season, but because of their positions, they will end up splitting reps with other members of their position group. With Campbell, I think there is a distinct possibility that he is the Week 1 starter at the MIKE for the Lions, with veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone at the WILL.

