While the Detroit Lions don’t have an official international market, as one of the early adopters of games overseas, there are certainly Lions fans all across the globe. But I’m curious just how far their reach is.
So with some inspiration from our friends at The Falcoholic (but you guys are jerks in Week 3), I want to take a consensus of where all of you hail from. You can share where you are from, or where you currently reside (or better, both!).
Meanwhile, I will take inventory of where everyone is coming from via a list below. All 50 United States are listed below, and when someone in the comment section says they are from that state, they’ll be cross off the list. Below that will be a running list of countries that people in the comment section say they hail from.
Let’s see how far our reach is!
United States
Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin Wyoming Washington, D.C.
Puerto Rico
US Virgin Islands Guam
Countries
Albania
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Canada
Croatia
England
Finland
France
Germany
Ghana
Hungary
India
Ireland
Liberia
Mexico
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Scotland
Senegal
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Let’s hear it! Scroll down to the comment section below and share where you hail from
