While the Detroit Lions don’t have an official international market, as one of the early adopters of games overseas, there are certainly Lions fans all across the globe. But I’m curious just how far their reach is.

So with some inspiration from our friends at The Falcoholic (but you guys are jerks in Week 3), I want to take a consensus of where all of you hail from. You can share where you are from, or where you currently reside (or better, both!).

Meanwhile, I will take inventory of where everyone is coming from via a list below. All 50 United States are listed below, and when someone in the comment section says they are from that state, they’ll be cross off the list. Below that will be a running list of countries that people in the comment section say they hail from.

Let’s see how far our reach is!

United States

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Washington, D.C.

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands

Guam

Countries

Albania

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Canada

Croatia

England

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Hungary

India

Ireland

Liberia

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Scotland

Senegal

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Let’s hear it! Scroll down to the comment section below and share where you hail from