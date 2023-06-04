 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday open thread: Where do Detroit Lions fans hail from?

With some inspiration from our friends at The Falcoholic, let’s take a census of where Detroit Lions fans hail from.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: JAN 09 Packers at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the Detroit Lions don’t have an official international market, as one of the early adopters of games overseas, there are certainly Lions fans all across the globe. But I’m curious just how far their reach is.

So with some inspiration from our friends at The Falcoholic (but you guys are jerks in Week 3), I want to take a consensus of where all of you hail from. You can share where you are from, or where you currently reside (or better, both!).

Meanwhile, I will take inventory of where everyone is coming from via a list below. All 50 United States are listed below, and when someone in the comment section says they are from that state, they’ll be cross off the list. Below that will be a running list of countries that people in the comment section say they hail from.

Let’s see how far our reach is!

United States

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Washington, D.C.
Puerto Rico
US Virgin Islands
Guam

Countries

Albania
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Canada
Croatia
England
Finland
France
Germany
Ghana
Hungary
India
Ireland
Liberia
Mexico
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Russia
Scotland
Senegal
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand

Let’s hear it! Scroll down to the comment section below and share where you hail from

