If there is any sign chemistry between Jared Goff and his teammates is at an all-time high, it may in fact be the photos you’re about to see, and they’re not even on the same side of the ball.

The Detroit Lions social media team tweeting out photos on Monday of the quarterback draped in flashy necklaces during media shoots, where they film things like those clips shown at Ford Field during the game to hype fans up. Safety Tracey Walker is seen helping Goff put on his necklaces as safety Kerby Joseph cheers them on. It’s an all around excellent vibe.

get friends who want to see you shine pic.twitter.com/a5TOp21acw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 6, 2023

Oh, and don’t forget those Honolulu Blue tinted Buffs.

I’m not cool by any stretch of the imagination and wear jewelry from TJ Maxx so I won’t pretend to be able to identify what else he’s sporting here, but it’s nice to see this type of camaraderie. To me, it’s just another example of how the Lions culture has dramatically changed from just a few years ago. You’d expect a quarterback and his linemen or even receivers hanging out, but look at these pals. Just a bunch of guys being dudes.

From defensive backs loading Goff up in jewels to general managers and coaches engaging shirt-ception, you can only do those types of things with true friends — this team clearly cares about one another.

I know what picture I’m going to tweet every time Goff throws a TD.

And onto the rest of your notes.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso thinks tight end Sam LaPorta could be a rookie selected after Day 1 that earns himself a key role in 2023. “He has strong hands, runs good enough routes and was essentially the heart-and-soul of the Iowa offense in 2022. Without him, the Hawkeyes maybe would’ve never gotten a first down.”

More media clips!

Ready for our close-up pic.twitter.com/7wnGFEmoJR — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 5, 2023

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman offers five things to watch as the annual three-day mandatory minicamp in Allen Park begins this week.

Though no longer playing in Detroit, D’Andre Swift still cares about this community.

Since a lot of us have aired our grievances about Swift since he was traded, it’s only fair we share some positive about him: he’s still hosting youth camps in the metro Detroit area, super classy move to continue investing in the community pic.twitter.com/TKCzKq2ox9 — Hamza Baccouche, Bengals Fan (@HamzaPOD) June 6, 2023

Speaking of former Lions, wide receiver Breshad Perriman found a home with the Indianapolis Colts.