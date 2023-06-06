Thus far, we’ve been to three different Detroit Lions practices this offseason: one rookie minicamp practice and two OTA sessions. While we’ve provided observations for all three practices, it’s nearly impossible to cover everything happening. Not only are there a lot of things going on at once, but with around 90 players out there for OTAs, it’s simply unrealistic to get noteworthy observations about every player. There have been some omissions thus far.

But with mandatory minicamp starting on Tuesday, the media will be able to double the observations. Three more practices are open to the media this week, which means there are plenty of news and notes to come over the next three days.

So to both help guide our observations and gauge overall interest, today’s Question of the Day is:

Which player would you like to hear about from Lions minicamp?

My answer: One player who I haven’t watched specifically or noticed much is tight end James Mitchell. As Mike Payton noted last week, he may be one of the Lions’ most overlooked players this offseason, and with him now nearly two years removed from his torn ACL, it’s reasonable to expect him to take a Year 2 jump in 2023.

Obviously, Mitchell has been overshadowed by second-round pick Sam LaPorta, whose addition could lower the potential ceiling of Mitchell. However, I am not ready to count out Mitchell as a significant contributor at some point in his Lions career, and I’m eager to see just how much he’s already progressed.

But I’m more eager to hear what you all want to hear about. Scroll down to the comment section below and share which players you want to know more about this week.