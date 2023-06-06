Jameson Williams’ reputation is unearned

For one reason or another, Jameson Williams has found himself in the sights of many a fan of the Detroit Lions, and now members of the media too. Maybe it was because he brushed off questions about his gambling suspension, or some old fan conspiracy about how he composed himself on draft night; but now this latest business about his social media activity borders on practical weirdness.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re diving into what’s brought the furor upon the Lions receiver—and why this generational gulf on social media means so little at the end of the day. Plus, with news that the NFL’s investigation into players gambling at team facilities continues to expand, it paints his suspension in a new light, as fans ask if his suspension should be reduced given the widespread nature of the technicality (and it is, indeed, a technicality).

But we’re not done there. Mandatory minicamp is coming up, and the PODcast delivers what we believe to be the most critical questions to be answered at the practices. On top of that, a genuine kicker battle seems to be looming, as Parker Romo enters the conversation alongside Riley Patterson and Michael Badgley.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.