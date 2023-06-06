Detroit Lions minicamp Day 1 injury/participation updates

Before the Detroit Lions took the field on Tuesday for the first day of mandatory minicamp, coach Dan Campbell warned that there would be a lot of players sitting out during practice.

“Oh probably 15-20 guys, maybe 30,” Campbell said through a wry smile. “We’ll find out when we get out there.”

Turns out Campbell was exaggerating quite a bit. The Lions were actually quite healthy with only 10 players completely sitting out of practice.

Here’s a full report from Tuesday’s practice.

Note: Participation list is based on my own personal observations. The Lions do not offer an official injury report.

Bolded names are new additions

Not practicing

QB Hendon Hooker

RB David Montgomery

WR Trinity Benson

TE James Mitchell

OT Connor Galvin

G Kayode Awosika

C Frank Ragnow

DT Levi Onwuzurike

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

DB Chase Lucas

I apparently jinxed James Mitchell, as he was a non-participant during practice on Tuesday. He was present at practice but was not suited up in a jersey.

David Montgomery and Malcolm Rodriguez remain out after suffering lower-body injuries during the first week of OTAs. Campbell re-affirmed on Tuesday that none of these injuries are considered serious.

“Yeah, I’m not worried.”

Frank Ragnow was out with the group and even suited up with helmet, but he did next to nothing at practice—including sitting during walkthroughs. Again, it was Ross Pierschbacher who was taking most of the first-team reps at center, with a little Graham Glasgow mixed in.

Limited

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai

EDGE John Cominsky

CB Emmanuel Moseley

S Tracy Walker

Halapoulivaati Vaitai played the most I’ve seen him play thus far, as they continue to manage his snaps due to his back surgery last year. When not in the lineup, Glasgow took his place at right guard.

After missing last practice, it’s unclear what John Cominsky is dealing with—if anything. He was out there for all of practice, and went through walk-throughs, but it appeared his reps were being limited.

Emmanuel Moseley has consistently been in the fray doing mental reps since the start of offseason workouts, but this was the most I’ve seen him get physically involved. He went through some walkthrough activity with the second team (Jerry Jacobs remains with the ones) and even was moving around at a fairly good pace when practice increased its speed. He’s still technically sitting out of almost every drill, but he’s getting close, despite the large brace over his knee.

Tracy Walker also continues to do more and more. He remains sidelined during most offense vs. defense drills, but remains actively involved during individual and positional drills and is certainly mentally involved—hyping up his teammates—during 11-on-11s and 7-on-7s.

Back from last practice

Last week’s injury report can be viewed here

G Logan Stenberg

WR Antoine Green

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

DT Isaiah Buggs

DB C.J. Gardner- Johnson

Marvin Jones Jr. and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were back and appeared to be full participants in practice, suggesting their absences last week was not injury related. The same goes for Isaiah Buggs, who showed up for the first time since OTAs began. Interestingly, he was with the second team, while Christian Covington remained with the starters alongside Alim McNeill.

Antoine Green and Logan Stenberg were back in action after watching last week’s practice from the sidelines.