For the second time this offseason the Detroit Lions have publicly toyed with the idea of going on the road for training. During the owners meetings in March, team president Rod Wood talked about potentially moving the entire team facility away from Allen Park. And on Tuesday, coach Dan Campbell—after a trip to Grand Rapids last weekend for his daughter’s volleyball tournament—admitted that he’s thought about moving training camp to the west side.

“Yeah, I actually thought about it,” Campbell said on prior to the start of minicamp. “A lot of it comes down to the logistics of it. Where are we practicing? What is this turf like? What is the field? So, we have thought about it, but that’s about as far as it has gone.”

Obviously, nothing is even close to imminent at this point. But with both Wood and Campbell considering a move from Allen Park, one has to wonder if the days of training camp in its current location are numbered.

Either way, Campbell clearly gained a lot of respect for western Michigan and wanted to make sure he wasn’t forgetting about the Lions fans there.

“It was good to get out there. A lot of good fans out there and it almost felt like it was, ‘Hey man, don’t forget about us.’ And we don’t, so it was good to get out there,” Campbell said.

Onto the rest of today’s Notes:

Come for Jameson Williams defying gravity. Stay for the power stance from your local Detroit Lions beat writer:

Marvin Jones Jr. spoke on Tuesday about how the Lions’ youthful wide receiver room is keeping him feeling young. MLive’s Ben Raven has the story.

Sam LaPorta is already building quite a highlight reel from offseason practices alone:

