Detroit Lions minicamp Day 2 injury updates, participation report

The Detroit Lions were back on the practice field Wednesday for the second of three mandatory minicamp practices. The (unofficial) injury report is not much different than Tuesday’s practice, but there were a couple of notable absences.

As a reminder, these reports are based on my own personal observations. There is no official injury report provided, and therefore this should be considered unofficial.

Not practicing

QB Hendon Hooker

RB David Montgomery

WR Trinity Benson

WR Maurice Alexander

TE James Mitchell

OT Connor Galvin

G Kayode Awosika

C Frank Ragnow

DT Levi Onwuzurike

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

DB Chase Lucas

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Lions injury list grew a little bit on Wednesday with the additions of Maurice Alexander and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Alexander was at practice, but he was sporting a cast over his right hand/wrist. He has been a bit of a sleeper as a deep receiver/returner option for the team, but this could set him back a little. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go in training camp less than two months away.

Gardner-Johnson was not at practice. With him and Tracy Walker still not practicing when the team goes to offense vs. defense drills, Ifeatu Melifonwu got first-team reps at safety and Will Harris was the starting nickel corner.

UPDATE: Gardner-Johnson was reportedly sick on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Chase Lucas and Levi Onwuzurike were doing significant work with trainers early in practice, and Frank Ragnow was simply present, but not doing much of anything.

Limited practice

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai

OT Taylor Decker

EDGE John Cominsky

CB Emmanuel Moseley

S Tracy Walker

Taylor Decker has been regularly getting rest throughout offseason activities, but it seems like Wednesday he got more rest than normal. There is no reason to believe he’s dealing with any injury. In his place, Matt Nelson played a lot of left tackle with the first-team offense. He joined Ross Pierschbacher (center) and Graham Glasgow (right guard) as reserves who played with the first-stringers while Detroit continues to play it very careful and cautious during these practices in June.

UPDATE: I forgot to add this originally, but starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs was also limited during Wednesday’s practice. I did not see him partake in any full team drills. With the Lions a little shorthanded at corner Khalil Dorsey and Starling Thomas V got some late work with the first-team defense.