Take us back to 2013 and 2014. It feels strange to believe, but once upon a time, the Detroit Lions graced the cover of Madden in back-to-back years. While there of course is a large asterisk with Barry Sanders gracing the cover for the 25th anniversary, it is still no small feat for the Lions to take the center stage for one of the most popular sports video game franchises in consecutive seasons.

In the decade since, there has yet to be another Lion to join this illustrious club, but it is hard to argue that Detroit has really been snubbed. Matthew Stafford was a great face of the franchise, but the other quarterbacks who have been chosen instead certainly have more starpower. It will have to be someone else to be the next man up for this team.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who will be the next Lion on the cover of Madden?

My answer: With Josh Allen recently crowned as the 2024 cover athlete, it does make it five-straight years of quarterbacks. Could Jared Goff (or Hendon Hooker lol) get to that level of play? Seems like a longshot—though should Goff somehow enter into the elite tier of quarterbacks then he absolutely should get on the cover of Madden.

Prior to this recent quarterback run, there were plenty of other positions featured. Not surprisingly, wide receivers and running backs are the next most popular, so that seems like the place to look. Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the league’s best young receivers, but does he have that “it factor”? To me, I wonder if Jameson Williams or Jahmyr Gibbs have a better shot due to the flashiness of their games.

Your turn.