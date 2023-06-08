I’m going to be honest here. I don’t know more than a handful of Taylor Swift songs by name, but I do know she is one of the bigger performing artists on the planet right now. And this weekend, on Saturday, June 10, she will be performing at Ford Field in front of what is sure to be a packed house.

So, naturally, the brilliant people that run the Detroit Lions’ social media had a great (and hilarious) idea. Let’s get a bunch of the players in front of a camera and ask them to name their favorite Swift songs. The results were amazing, and it was another instance where you can see how many personalities the Lions have on their roster. And since they were all in uniform, I am assuming they recorded this content the same day they were doing their media day stuff—adding another layer of humor to the video.

Let’s start with quarterback Jared Goff’s answer. Goff gives a top three and maintains his focus, despite hearing a scream from somebody in the distance. Impressive.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said his favorite was “Love Story” and that he was “Looking forward to hearing it this weekend.”

Right tackle Penei Sewell broke out into song and storytelling-mode in order to get across his favorite. Now I want to hear him sing the whole song. “She’s cheer captain and I’m on the bleachers.” I got you, Penei.

Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld named entire albums. Respect?

Rookie offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal looks like he is going to fit right in with the rest of the offensive linemen. Any man who can admit that he cries a little bit because of the song is automatically fine by me. I feel you, big man.

Pro-Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said one of his favorites was the one where Swift repeatedly sings “We are never, ever, ever, getting back together” and I am not even slightly surprised that St. Brown likes that one. It honestly makes perfect sense.

Lastly, we get to the star of the video—second-year safety Kerby Joseph.

“I put my hands up, they playing my song—the butterflies get to flying away.”

S-tier content. You can watch the entirety of the video here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press wrote a piece about Lions’ rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his upbringing in Dalton, Georgia.

Some Sunday reading for you on new Lions first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs, who was humbled by small beginnings, raised to be a star by his hometown of Dalton, Ga., and has the potential to electrify on the field this fall https://t.co/wlzL5b7KOY via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 7, 2023

Fear the Honolulu blue.

More pictures from minicamp—

Putting in work — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 7, 2023