The Detroit Lions 2023 training camp is on the horizon and we have brought back our roster battle series to get you prepared for the fall. If you’re new to this series, we go position-by-position through the roster, examining the starting, reserve, and specialty roles, which players are in the competition for which jobs, and project how the Lions will approach each situation.

In this installment, we will be focusing on the quarterback position, speculating who and how many of the reserves make the 53-man roster.

Setting the table

The Lions return Jared Goff for his third year under center for Detroit and is coming off arguably the best season of his career. After both the Lions' backups fizzled out in the 2022 pre-season, the Lions quickly added Nate Sudfeld from the 49ers, and he remained the primary backup throughout the season. Sudfeld was brought back on a one-year deal this past offseason and he will be looking to hold his grip on Detroit’s QB2 position.

The Lions were determined to add competition to the room this season and general manager Brad Holmes added two rookie quarterbacks to the roster. Hendon Hooker was selected in the third round but is rehabbing from a torn ACL from last November. Adrian Martinez was signed as an undrafted free agent and was repping as QB3 in the spring with Hooker unable to practice.

Roster construction

In 2021, the Lions kept all three of their quarterbacks on the active roster, a likely result that occurred due to the temporary COVID-19 rules that were in place. Last season, the Lions also kept three quarterbacks, but they were comfortable with two on the active roster and one on the practice squad.

If these patterns hold true, expect the Lions to keep Goff plus one backup on the active roster, with a third quarterback on the practice squad.

There are a few variables that could entice the Lions to keep a third quarterback on the active roster, and possibly a fourth on the practice squad, but those circumstances will likely play out during training camp.

The Battleground

Goff is the clear starter and none of the backups present a real challenge for his job at this point in their careers. Write it in ink: Goff is QB1.

The QB2 battle is a bit more open, but Sudfeld impressed the coaches with what he did for the team both on the practice field and in the quarterbacks room giving him a clear edge for the top reserve job. Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell gushed over Sudfeld when asked about how the backup quarterback did in 2022.

“He was perfect. I talked about the preparation and being ready to go if called upon The time that he put in, he was great leading up to our games, as far as working with Jared (Goff) and watching tape together. And then on gameday, he was excellent. And it’s very important for a starter to have a resource on the sidelines, in the meeting room, a backup guy that really just wants to help Jared be the best he can be... And I think if you’d ask Jared he’d tell you the same thing and how much he leaned on Nate over the course of the season. I think it really helped our quarterback.”

For a team that has designed its offense to support Goff in almost every way, Sudfeld seems to have put himself in a very solid spot for 2023.

If Sudfeld is to be challenged for the QB2 spot, that competition will likely come from Hooker. A possible first-round pick if not injured, Hooker is extremely talented and a natural leader. With a starter-level potential, Hooker figures to jump into the mix as soon as he is physically healed and mentally caught up on the playbook.

Despite operating in a scaled-down playbook at Tennessee, Hooker has the intelligence, mentality, and work ethic to get up to speed quickly. At this stage of his rehabilitation, he is only taking mental reps, but those strides are recognizable, according to Brunell.

“Great work ethic. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t be here. He’s a smart player, he puts the time in. Obviously, he’s limited right now. The most important thing is him getting strong and healthy. But I’m really pleased with him. As far as the meetings are concerned we throw a bunch of questions at those rookies and try to put them in a tough spot. And he always does a very good job and it’s very clear that he’s putting the time in. Which is really—the mental side of it is really all he can do right now as far as football is concerned. But he’s done well.”

Hooker’s health will likely be his biggest obstacle to getting on the field, and he is a candidate to start training camp on the non-football injury list—the NFI list is used when an injury occurs outside of an NFL facility and Hooker’s happened in college.

When Hooker returns to full health will likely dictate if the Lions keep two or three quarterbacks on the active roster. If he is ready early in camp, they could activate him and get him valuable preseason reps, but would then need to keep a roster spot open for him because he won’t pass through waivers to get to the practice squad. If he is ready later on in camp, the Lions may opt to keep him on the injury list to start the season and free up a roster spot—similarly to what they did with Jerry Jacobs last season when he was recovering from an ACL.

Martinez looks like the odd man out in most scenarios but he could play a valuable role during the regular season and should not be counted out just yet. Martinez is a mobile quarterback with a “gamer” mentality, which could—at a minimum—make him a valuable practice squad and scout team quarterback. Of course, Martinez could also make big strides in camp and tighten the battlefield even further, but at this stage, that looks like a tough road with Sudfeld’s veteran skill set and Hooker’s upside likely putting them ahead of him on the depth chart.

Discussion/Projection

Erik: To me, Hooker’s health is the main catalyst for each of the scenarios presented. So let me ask you, Jeremy, what is your gut feeling on how that plays out?

Jeremy: Honestly, I think it’s pretty straightforward. The only two questions are: Is there a Teddy Bridgewater signing around the corner and will Hendon Hooker show up at any point during training camp? I think the answer is clearly no for both. This team has thrown their support behind Sudfeld, and they’ve already called it a redshirt year for Hooker. It would be nice for Hooker to get the training camp/preseason reps considering his long developmental curve, but if there’s one thing we know about this team, it’s that they take the safe, long route with injuries.

Erik: That falls similarly in line with my thinking. It’d be nice to see Hooker in camp—and I’m excited to see him in this offense—but I’m not expecting it based on things this coaching staff has said in the spring and done in the past.

Therefore, my projection for this position is: