Deep Dish Dives: Do the Lions need to acquire more DL talent?

The season is fast approaching, social media teams are gearing up to do jersey countdowns, and you can practically smell the football and it smells pretty gross in a perverted, exciting way. The Detroit Lions believe themselves in position to take the NFC North division and seek playoff glory for the first time in years, but they still lack some elite talent on the defensive line, particularly up the middle. It’s spread to conversations across Detroit and Michigan: could the Lions, perchance, benefit from acquiring a talent like Quinnen Williams, Aaron Donald or even Chase Young before the season gets going?

We’re introducing a new short-form podcast format, coined “Deep Dish Dives” (thanks to Hamza Baccouche for the name, who’s always eating it seems). These are going to be short, 15 minute podcasts we’ll regularly put your Pride of Detroit PODcast feed for casual, roundtable discussions getting at conversations going on with fans and sports talking heads. Not all will be about the Detroit Lions, but they will be of relevance to Lions fans.

In this initial DDD, myself, Hamza and Morgan Cannon sit down to discuss the defensive line—and what, if anything, we want to see change before the season.

We’ve got more on the way, and we’ll record these in bunches. Morgan and Hamza had choice words about black jerseys and we’ll discuss that on a later episode, plus the future of sports Twitter and other Lions topics.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.