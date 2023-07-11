Though he turned plenty of heads last season, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is primed for an even better 2023.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin listed him among 10 defensive players who could make the biggest impact this year—not just on their teams, but in the entire league.

Entering his sophomore campaign, Hutchinson is ready to reach his full potential, Benjamin argues.

“Detroit’s hometown standout wasn’t necessarily as imposing as other pass rushers in his class; Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux both have freaky upside. But he still managed 9.5 sacks as a rookie, and now he’s on a much better defense that should have improved secondary support. A breakout feels possible as the Lions look to finally storm the NFC North.”

Just a few days ago, Mitchell Blatt over at RotoBaller echoed these sentiments. He did point out Hutchinson had a bit of a slow start in the NFL as he adjusted to the new pace of play, but if his collegiate career is any indication of his ability to not just adapt but excel in a new arena, all signs point to a stellar 2023.

“He made no sacks in four of his first five games and no solo tackles at all in two of his first three. But he came on strong in the second half of the season,” Blatt Writes. “From Week 9 to Week 17, he made 5.0 sacks, 32 combined tackles, and two interceptions. His 9.5 sacks on the season were the 37th-most of any rookie, more than Nick Bosa or Aaron Donald. Hutchinson also took some time to develop as a defensive end at Michigan; he made 14.0 of his 17.5 collegiate sacks in his senior season.”

