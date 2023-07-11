VIDEO: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams continue to train together

Detroit Lions training camp is just a couple weeks away, but plenty of players are already getting in some work. For example, it looks like receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are training together in California.

As posted by Instagram account Cane Protein—the company owned by John Brown (St. Brown’s father)—the two were working on route releases on UCLA’s campus. Below are the few clips of Williams.

Jameson Williams working on releases with the St. Browns. pic.twitter.com/niaqNTRjoa — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) July 11, 2023

The player often lined up against Williams (labeled as KT) is Panthers 2021 fifth-round pick Keith Taylor Jr., who has started five games over the past two seasons and has tallied five passes defended.

Also in attendance was Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and UCLA wideout Kyle Ford, among others.

This isn’t the first time Williams has worked out alongside St. Brown. During OTAs back in April, St. Brown shared his impressions of the 2022 first-round pick during workouts from earlier in the season.

“It was awesome. We all linked up like two weeks ago back in California, a lot of receivers there just running routes, catching balls. He looked good,” St. Brown said. “I’m excited to see what he does. Obviously him being healthy, having a year to prepare and train, versus last year, when he was rehabbing and then we threw him in at the end of the season. So I’m excited to see what he does with a full offseason under his belt.”

Obviously, working alongside St. Brown—who not only is a fantastic route runner, but has a tremendous work ethic—is something that could pay dividends for a player as young and impressionable as Williams.

Williams will start the season on the sidelines after being handed a six-game suspensions for gambling on non-NFL games while on a team facility. Meanwhile, St. Brown is entering his third NFL season after making the Pro Bowl in 2022.