Detroit Lions fantasy football kit

We’re counting down in double digits to the football season, which means all the accoutrements are coming with it. Football is a culture, football is gambling and fantasy football and all kinds of wagers with friends and families, tailgates and road trips. When football arrives, so too does an entire change of life. I run two or three fantasy leagues each year and it’s embedded into my daily routine in autumn and winter like nothing else.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a look at the Lions roster from a fantasy angle. We hope this can serve as part of your fantasy draft kit when looking at key players from the Detroit Lions, but also this serves as an exercise for us to examine the roster’s offensive production. Jared Goff had 3+ touchdown games late in the season, and early, but can he find consistent production through the year? With all the new mouths to feed, will Amon-Ra St. Brown lose some targets, or will rookies prove uneven additions?

We’re dissecting it all right now and it’s yours to have.

