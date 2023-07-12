Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown takes subtle, brilliant shot at Packers

This week, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was given the opportunity to control NFL Network’s programming for a day. On July 11, St. Brown’s choices aired from 1 p.m. ET to 6 a.m. ET the next morning.

As expected, many of St. Brown’s choices celebrated the great plays, players, and games in Lions history. There was an episode of “Hard Knocks,” Detroit’s first win of the Dan Campbell era (which ended on a last-second touchdown to St. Brown himself), and episodes of “A Football Life” on both Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders.

But one of St. Brown’s choices sticks out like a sore thumb. Can you spot it?

TOMORROW on @nflnetwork -- Players' Choice programming continues w/ Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown! pic.twitter.com/OaOvGDfEio — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 10, 2023

The 2014 NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

On the surface, it’s a strange choice. While he also chose a 2010 Eagles/Giants game, you could rationalize that by the crazy finish—a walk-off punt return touchdown from Desean Jackson. Wide receiver game recognize game.

But the Seahawks/Packers game did not necessarily have a standout performance from a receiver. Instead, it has gone down as one of the biggest meltdowns in Packers playoff history. In fact, SB Nation’s own “Secret Base” has an entire episode on the game entitled: “A Packers’ meltdown, a Seahawks’ improbable comeback, it all needs a deep rewind.”

Just how big of a meltdown was it? The Packers had a 19-7 lead with 5:04 left while they had the ball first-and-10 on their own 43-yard line. Per Pro Football Reference, they had a 99.3 percent chance to win the game at that point. On a recent list from PackersHistory.com, this game came in at No. 1 on a list of most painful Packers losses in the last 20 years.

So, it’s hard to read St. Brown’s choice of this game as anything other than a troll of the Green Bay Packers and their fans—and an expert one, at that.

St. Brown is no stranger when it comes to trolling his NFC North foes. He mocked a bunch of Chicago Bears fans at the NFL Draft this year and talked some more trash about Chicago a few weeks later.

It turns out St. Brown may be just as good at the subtle art of trash talking as he is at playing football.