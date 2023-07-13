The season is under two months away, and the Detroit Lions are well underway preparing for what many expect to be a special season. As summer rolls on in Michigan, the team is not the only one who needs to be prepared, though, as tickets are sure to be a hot item this fall, especially if the team does find success.

Plenty of exciting teams will travel to Detroit this fall. Aside from the ever-intense NFC North matchups (including the Packers on Thanksgiving), the Lions will see the Raiders on a Monday night, face the Seahawks and Broncos in the better part of the country, and square off against exciting new draft picks with the Panthers and Falcons.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

How many Lions games will you attend this season?

My answer: Likely zero for me, unfortunately, but I would love to hear about what is circled on your calendar! If I had to pick one, it would likely be either the “Monday Night Football” contest because of the primetime angle, or a game against Atlanta or Carolina to see one of Bijan Robinson or Bryce Young.

Of course, there are plenty of exciting road games that are well worth attending as well. The opener at Kansas City is extremely high-profile, but games against the Chargers, Ravens, and Saints are pretty interesting too. And props to anyone who takes in an NFC North affair from the opposing sideline!

Your turn.