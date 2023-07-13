The Detroit Lions have been a top team of discussion this offseason. With their 8-2 finish last season—capped off by a nationally-televised win over the playoff-seeking Packers—many expect this team to make serious noise in 2023. Add in the fact that they’re in a division that no longer has Aaron Rodgers, Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Tomlinson, and the division title is right there for the taking.

The betting markets have favored the Lions all offseason to win the NFC North, and that trend is only continuing to slide in Detroit’s favor. Just take a look at the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) during several points in the offseason.

Lions odds to win the NFC North in 2023:

Note: The numbers reflect the profit payout on a $100 bet. So if the number is +170, a $100 bet would win you an addition $170 for a payout of $270. Therefore, a higher number indicates longer odds. A smaller number means better odds.

Opening odds: +170

Post-free agency odds (March 20): +160

Post-NFL Draft odds (May 5): +140

Current odds (July 13): +130

Every step of the way, the Lions are becoming a bigger favorite to win the division. Coincidentally enough, their biggest jump came after the 2023 NFL Draft. While the draft haul was widely criticized for the Lions’ selections of untraditional positions earlier than normal, they did make a total of six picks in the top 100, adding serious talent.

In case you’re wondering, the order of odds beyond the Lions are the Vikings (+250), Bears (+425), and Packers (+475)

Strangely, we don’t see the same trend with Detroit’s playoff odds. There has been almost no movement all offseason, and what little movement there has been has actually slid in the opposite direction. Take a look:

Lions odds to make the playoffs in 2023:

Note: When the odds of a bet are negative, they reflect the amount a bettor would have to bet in order to win a $100 profit. So -170 odds mean if you bet $170 and win, you would get $270 back for a net win of $100.

Opening odds: -170

Post-free agency odds (March 20): -170

Post-NFL Draft odds (May 5): -165

Current odds (July 13): -165

Regardless, the Lions still remain a pretty significant favorite to make the postseason. Currently, just eight teams—Bills, Bengals, Cowboys, Jaguars, Chiefs, Saints (?), Eagles, and 49ers—have better odds of making the playoffs in 2023.