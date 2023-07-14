All eyes are on offensive coordinator Ben Johnson heading into 2023.

The Detroit Lions stole many hearts across the world as the stars of last season’s “Hard Knocks.” Expectations were high, so when the first half of the season fell flat some hopes were dashed.

But they righted the ship in the second and once again became the hot talk of the league as they borderline made a push for the playoffs, at least knocking out Aaron Rodgers in his very last game as Green Bay Packer. You know all of that, it’s just fun to remind you.

Obviously one of the biggest contributors to that success was offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson ranked Johnson as the number one offensive coordinator in the entire league.

Johnson did such a good job last season, he was headhunted for head coaching positions after just a year as an offensive coordinator but elected to stay in Detroit. He’s most accredited with mapping out an offensive scheme that caters to quarterback Jared Goff.

This leads us to a great film breakdown on Goff from Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

“I have always thought that Jared Goff was better than he has gotten credit for. Yes, a lot of pieces around him in the right system. I believe he is a really good quarterback and someone who can carry you with his right arm,” Warner explains in the caption.

You can check out the two-parter in the videos below. The videos dive into the season’s last game against the Packers mentioned earlier in this article..

A few NFL Network analysts filling in on Good Morning Football break down the state of the Lions heading into 2023.

Tracy Walker is giving back to the community by handing out over a thousand backpacks with school supplies this weekend.

