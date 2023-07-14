Weekend open thread: Best summer food?

We’re in the thick of July, but I’m already starting to feel the Summer Scaries. With the opening Detroit Lions training camp just over a week away, soon this light period of work will be no more. Don’t get me wrong, I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this excited for a season of Lions football, but there is always a feeling around this time that I’ve wasted the past couple months of low workload and good weather.

So for this weekend’s open thread, let’s live in the summer limelight for a little longer. BBQs are one of the best parts of the summer. Grilling meats, eating fresh fruit and corn on the cob, all while sipping on a raspberry lemonade by the pool. That’s the dream right there.

So as we enjoy one of the last weekends of the quiet time, share your ideal summer spread.

Or, as always, talk about whatever is on your mind, as long as you’re following our community guidelines.

