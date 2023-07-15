We’re now less than three weeks away from the start of training camp for the Detroit Lions. Though we’re still quite a ways away from meaningful football, training camp can be a fun time, whether you’re attending yourself or just reading what the media has to say. The hype is at its peak, every player is in the best shape of their lives, and slates are wiped clean for a fresh start to the season.

The Lions have a lot of new faces ready to prove themselves and this year’s roster is shaping up to be the best we’ve seen in quite some time, at least on paper. Our own Erik Schlitt is doing a wonderful job of getting us prepared with his training camp previews, which has me thinking...

What will be the best position battle during Lions training camp?

My answer: This is a tough one! My personal favorite to watch out for is going to be the linebackers. I think that we can all assume that Jack Campbell was picked in the first round for a reason, and that was to start. But I’m excited to see him earn the job still, and I think that reports of Derrick Barnes impressing coaches so far might not make it super easy for the rookie. I also think that Anzalone is very likely to win the other starting linebacker job, but that doesn’t mean that Malcolm Rodriguez is going to lay there and take it. He should make things interesting as well, so I’m excited to see how things shape up.

The kicker competition should also be a very interesting one to keep an eye on and I think that one is especially anyone’s job. We saw reports of Parker Romo impressing at the beginning of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), but since then, no one has really emerged as the clear favorite.

The Lions have done a great job of improving their roster not just at the top, but also at the bottom of the depth chart, which should bring on great competition and will be great for the entirety of the team. It will be fun to see how things shape up.

What position battle are you looking forward to the most? Sound off by scrolling down to the comment section.