Lions RT Penei Sewell named top-10 OT by NFL team execs, coaches, scouts

ESPN is continuing its list of the top 10 players at each NFL position, as voted on by league executives, coaches, scouts, and players. Earlier, Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson cracked the top safeties list, and now a second Lions player has been given those honors at his position.

On the list of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, Lions right tackle Penei Sewell came in at sixth overall.

“He’s really talented, a good young player,” one anonymous NFL personnel director said. “Playing right tackle probably helps him become a natural left tackle later. Will be a good starter for a long time.”

Last year, Sewell finished 10th among tackles in PFF grade (min. 500 snaps), while only ceding two sacks (t-10th) and earning the fourth-best run blocking grade in the NFL (83.0).

Perhaps most notable of all, Sewell is still just 22 years old—two years younger than another other player that donned the list, including draftmate Rashawn Slater, who came in eighth.

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker did not make the list and wasn’t among the five honorable mentions. However, he was one of six additional offensive tackles who received votes for the top 10. Decker has received a PFF grade of 74.0 or higher in each of the past four seasons and hasn’t allowed more than four sacks in a year since 2019.

ESPN’s top 10 lists only have three more positions to run through: interior offensive line, quarterbacks, and wide receivers. Detroit has candidates at all three positions, but will any crack the top 10? Stay tuned.